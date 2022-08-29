PERSONAL FINANCE MAGAZINE: 3rd quarter edition available online

The property market is going through tough times. It’s therefore vital that landlords have reliable tenants in place. A letting agent will take on the responsibility of securing tenants and ensuring all legal requirements of the letting process are complied with. However, the peace of mind this brings comes at a cost. In the 3rd quarter 2022 edition of Personal Finance magazine we report on the state of the residential market and explore what letting agents offer and what they charge.
Also in the 3rd quarter edition:
• We unpack the recent amendments to Regulation 28 under the Pension Funds Act, which governs exposure to different types of assets.
• Case studies from financial planners on how clients benefited from professional advice, but also on how some ignored advice, to their detriment.
• Lessons learned by the South African insurance industry following the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal … and much more.
Personal Finance magazine is available in digital format only at R25 a copy or R90 for four quarterly editions. Go to the Zinio platform.