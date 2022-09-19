Personal Finance Podcast Episode 2: Financial planning

This is our first financial planning episode, the monthly feature where we talk about where, why and when money matters, whether it it saving for a rainy day or retirement, we’ve got you covered.

Story continues below Advertisement

My guest today is David Thomson, senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust, who tells me that according to their research, nearly half of people who don’t have a will, says they think it is because they don’t have enough assets to warrant a will, or admitted that they just hadn’t got around to it. Listen: Since its launch in 1996, Personal Finance has established itself as the leading brand in this market of money matters, tackling issues affecting the pockets of everyone.

It started as a weekly business publication – written to be accessible, interesting and useful to individuals concerned about their own financial affairs, and later expanded to include a quarterly magazine and now also a podcast. The content creators prides itself on very high journalistic standards and unpacks complex topics with the use of plain language, graphics and now multimedia, graphics to explain complex financial issues. This makes Personal Finance a credible source of information with sound advice for the attentive reader and listener.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Personal Finance podcast is available on all major platforms including: Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts

Story continues below Advertisement

Spotify Amazon Music Anchor FM

Story continues below Advertisement

Overcast Castbox Pocket Casts

RadioPublic Stitcher Our podcasts will also be loaded on https://iono.fm/c/7590 and available on www.iol.co.za.