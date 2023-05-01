Retrenched? Here’s how you can take care of your finances

Retrenchments, one of the most traumatic changes that a person can experience in their career, are unfortunately still a reality for many people, according to Lee Bromfield, CEO of FNB Life. Bromfield said: “The shock of being retrenched coupled with the financial stress may leave you uncertain about how to proceed. Sadly, consumers who do not have retrenchment cover are exposed to greater financial risk when they’re cut back.”

What is retrenchment cover? Retrenchment insurance pays up to 70% of your taxable salary – depending on your tax bracket – for up to six months. “The idea is that retrenchment insurance payments over six months will allow you to meet your financial commitments until you find a new source of income such as finding another job or starting a business,” Bromfield says.

According to Marguerite Marais, regional manager: Western Cape Wealth at PSG Konsult, once people are over the shock of their retrenchment, it is very important that they re-assess the situation and take proactive steps to get things back on track. “This is something one should not do alone as emotions can cloud your judgement. The valuable input from an objective third party can assist in giving you valuable guidance and helping you regain control of your situation,” Marais says. Here are some of the financial buffers that can help people make ends meet if they have been retrenched.

1. Have credit or income protection insurance People who have retrenchment insurance or credit protection insurance may be exempt from paying some of their debts for six months, while other debts may be written off. “Most options have a six-month waiting period and pay up to R30 000 per month for six months if you are retrenched. However, it is critical to research your options and weigh the various benefits,” Bromfield says.

2. Get financial advice Speak to a financial adviser who can guide you through the tough decisions you need to make after you have been retrenched. A financial adviser can help you make decisions about your severance package, retirement fund benefits, group life cover and medical aid. Ensure that the financial adviser is qualified and is independent.

3. Take care of your retrenchment package Don’t be tempted to spend all your retrenchment money impulsively. Instead, create a budget based on any emergency funds to ensure that your fund last longer. “Your financial adviser will advise you on the best vehicle to house these funds while you make plans for future employment or business opportunities,” Bromfield says.

4. Protect your risk “Check if your group life cover provides you with a continuation option. A continuation option allows you to retain the life cover without undergoing medical underwriting.” Bromfield says. “Do not cancel your medical aid. If your employer has been paying your medical aid premiums on your behalf, give your medical aid debit order instructions to ensure that there is no lapse in coverage.”

5. Emergency fund An emergency fund will be critical in ensuring that you have a financial buffer if you have been retrenched. If you are unsure of how much you need to have in your emergency fund, Katlego Gaborone, a financial planner at Momentum says you need to have at least three months’ salary saved up in an emergency fund.

An emergency fund will come in handy if the unexpected happens and you need money and it will you prevent you from going into debt. Janine Horn, financial adviser from Momentum agrees having an emergency fund or savings for a rainy day “to avoid the pitfalls of life is essential. You need to take a look at your budget and assess where you can free up some money to keep in an emergency fund”. Bromfield says customers with policies taken out before the implementation of the NCA (National Credit Act) Credit Life Regulation, which are restricted to retrenchment cover, are able to claim where they have not been retrenched but are unable to earn an income for various reasons.