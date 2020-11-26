SA men spend way more than women on Black Friday

DURBAN - Picodi.com, a voucher code website, has analysed the attitude of South Africans toward Black Friday. According to Picodi, South Africans spend R2,203 on Black Friday with men spending a lot more money than women during Black Friday sales: R2,518 vs R1,713. When asked about Black Friday spending, respondents claimed they are going to spend a similar amount as last year (35 per cent), while half are planning to spend more and 15 per cent is going to spend less money than last Black Friday. Among the people who are planning to spend less, 13 per cent said that their smaller budget is caused by job loss. 51 per cent is going to buy cheaper products this year, and 48 per cent prefers to set money aside for a rainy day. Black Friday in South Africa

86 per cent of South Africans took part in last year’s Black Friday sales, however many consumers did not participate in the sale on Black Friday itself. 66 per cent of shoppers decided to shop on Friday, but as much as 29 per cent did their shopping from Monday to Thursday while 32 per cent enjoyed special offers over the weekend after Black Friday (Saturday and Sunday).

Black Friday - province to province

Based on online search queries, these are the provinces where the interest in Black Friday sales increased the most from 2016 to 2019:

Free State took the first place — in this province, the interest in discounts increased as much as 50 per cent

Limpopo placed second with a 49 per cent increase

Eastern Cape, where the increase of interest amounted to 22 per cent

The least interested in Black Friday sales are citizens of Northern Cape where the number of search queries connected to Black Friday dropped by 33 per cent.

The most desired products on Black Friday

Electronics are among the products which rule during Black Friday sales with the numbers showing that 55 per cent of consumers will buy electronics. Clothes (38 per cent) and home appliances (23 per cent) were the second and third top categories.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE