South African coins will undergo some major changes in 2023

South Africans can look forward to six new coin designs in the new year. The South African Reserve Bank has gazetted the dimension, design and compilation of the fourth decimal coin series for the year 2023.

As of January 1, 2023, the new coins will be recognised as a legal tender. The gazette revealed the new design of the coins as well as the new animals that will be visible on the coins. The new design includes the words South Africa printed on one side of the coins. The words will be printed in all of the country’s official languages and the languages will be rotated on an annual basis.

On the new R5 coin, the words South Africa will be printed in three different languages. On the R2, 50c, 20c and 10c coins there will be two different languages. The R1 coin will only have one official language printed on it. The new coins: R5

The wildebeest, or gnu currently appears on the R5 coin. This will be replaced by whales. Source: South African Reserve Bank

R2 The design on the R2 coin will be changed from the kudu to the springbok.

Source: South African Reserve Bank R1 The design on the R1 coin will be changed from a springbok to a protea.

Source: South African Reserve Bank 50c

The strelitzia that appears on the 50c coin will make way for a loerie. Source: South African Reserve Bank

20c Currently, the 20c has a king protea design. This design will be replaced with the aloe.

Source: South African Reserve Bank 10c A Cape honey bee appears on the new design of the 10c, replacing the arum lily.