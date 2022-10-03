South Africans are paying almost R600 more since last year on a food basket

South Africans are paying almost R600 more than a year ago for the same household food basket. This is the shocking latest data from the Household Affordability Index when the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) compared September 2021 to September 2022.

According to PMBEJD’s Index, in September 2021, the average household basket cost R4 219,48, and in September 2022, the average household basket cost R4 805,86, which is a R586,39 increase in cost. And month-on-month, the average household basket cost R4 775.59 in August 2022 and R4 805.86 in September 2022, a R30,28 increase. Economists predict it will be some time yet before South Africans see any significant change to their till slips, even with a predicted R1 drop in petrol costs from this month.

“If these prices don’t come down soon, there are likely to be increased instances of malnutrition, especially among children, because families just can’t afford to buy nutritious food,” says Mervyn Abrahams, programme co-ordinator of PMBEJD. The September 2022 Index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok. Abrahams says that while for the past three months, fuel prices and global food commodity prices have decreased, there has not be a corresponding drop in food prices in retail stores.

“Due to a lack of transparency in the local food value chains, we are unable to identify where in the chain inflation remains stubbornly high,” he said. The Reserve Bank has, once again, also increased the repo rate, this time by 0.75 basis points, arguing that it would bring down food inflation. “It is our submission that instead of raising interest rates, an assessment be made to identify where in the value chains food inflation remains stubborn, and deal with this through an appropriate intervention, if and where such high inflation is not justified.”

According to the index, September 2022 saw a 5% increase in white bread, onions, wors, tomatoes, butternut, oranges, and stock cubes. The cost of brown bread, potatoes, milk, maas (amasi) and curry powder increased by 3%, while frozen chicken portions and beef increased by 2%. However, the cost of cooking oil dropped by an average of R20,68 per 5-litre bottle.

The average cost of the core foods (foods which are prioritised and bought first) in a household basket is still high in relation to the ability to pay. In September, the cost of these foods was R2 654,46, and over the past year, these core foods have increased in price by 16,5%. Here’s a look at the cost of core foods in September 2022 compared to September 2021:

Cost of core foods in a household food basket: year-on-year Core food item Cost in September 2021 Cost in September 2022 Maize meal (30kg) R 238,01 R 293,44 Rice (10kg) R 140,18 R 135,22 Cake flour (10kg) R 95,68 R 120,51 White sugar (10kg) R 165,80 R 175,65 Sugar beans (5kg) R 165,78 R 172,66 Samp (5kg) R 50,35 R 58,39 Cooking oil (5L) R 135,08 R 210,86 Salt (1kg) R 12,91 R 13,48 Potatoes (10kg) R 82,84 R 70,42 Onions (10kg) R 74,31 R 93,95 Frozen chicken pieces (10kg) R 345,61 R 392,35 Curry powder (200g) R 31,21 R 31,51 Stock cubes (24 cubes x2) R 38,20 R 43,18 Soup (400g x2 ) R 38,54 R 39,98 Tea (250g ) R 22,82 R 24,49 White bread (25 loaves) R 336,17 R 409,24 Brown bread (25 loaves) R 305,39 R 369,12 The index showed that for the month of September, the cost of the average household food basket increased in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, and Springbok but decreased in Pietermaritzburg. For September 2022:

– the cost of a Johannesburg basket increased by R14,00 month-on-month and increased by R659,97 year-on-year. The cost of a Johannesburg basket for September 2022 is R4 902,51. – the cost of a Durban basket increased by R6,55 month-on-month and increased by R543,37 year-on-year. The cost of a Durban basket for September 2022 is R4 814,32. – the cost of a Cape Town basket increased by R48,33 month-on-month and increased by R566,77 year-on-year. The cost of a Cape Town basket for September 2022 is R4 672,95.

– the cost of a Springbok basket increased by R187,96 month-on-month and increased by R525,13 year-on-year. The cost of a Springbok basket for September 2022 is R5 120,27. – the cost of a Pietermaritzburg basket decreased by R15,28 month-on-month and increased by R576,75 year-on-year. The cost of a Pietermaritzburg basket for September 2022 is R4 655,05. Household domestic and personal hygiene products

The September 2022 Household Domestic & Personal Hygiene Index shows an increase of R12 month-on-month. Year-on-year, the household domestic and personal hygiene products index increased by R165,54 This means that the total average cost of basic household domestic and personal hygiene products is R913,11 for September 2022. Women and children

The survey showed that for the month of September 2022, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R828,64. On a month-to-month basis, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R8,37, while the year-on-year increase on the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet is R91,76. In September 2022, the Child Support Grant is R480 while the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet is R828,64. This means that Child Support Grant is 42% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet.