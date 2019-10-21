During dry spells between “gigs”, slashers need to be extra mindful with money to make funds stretch.
Juggling multiple jobs isn’t always easy. Some slashers have a 9-to-5, but others are reliant on contract work, which means income is unpredictable.
People with slash careers are those making multiple income streams simultaneously from different careers.
Singer and songwriter Chad Saaiman, social media creator and public relations guru Zuhaa Isaacs and art director and illustrator Thabiso Junior Ntuli are hustlers who aim to have an intentional approach to finances.
Having gone through the ups and downs of being between work, they share the lessons they’ve learnt with Kenosi Magosha, the head of client solutions savings at Sanlam Personal Finance (see below).
Magosha says slashers are quite ingenious when it comes to juggling work priorities and believes they recognise expertise when they see it.