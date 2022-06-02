Survival Tactics: TikTok shows us how to make our grocery money stretch

While many people use TikTok to look at funny videos, food recipes and dance challenges, it can also be a useful tool. South Africans have been hit by rising fuel prices, repo rate hikes and rising food prices, resulting in many looking for new and creative ways to stretch their money.

Doing this not an impossible feat and taking the right steps can ensure that it can happen. TikTokers offer their hacks and tricks to save money when grocery shopping: Have a budget

Rather than finding that you have spent more than you initially planned, draw up a budget and stick to it. Use cash for your grocery shopping, suggests this TikToker. Your grocery budget should be divided into two columns: needs and wants. Make sure you have set aside enough money for your needs and then look at how much money you want to spend on your wants. You can also choose between doing a monthly budget or a weekly budget, just choose the option that suits you.

This TikToker suggests that people buy products made by house brands or no name brand because they are cheaper. These products are usually made by the retailer that you are shopping at. She also says people need to look at the best-before date and choose the product that will last the longest.

Joining the loyalty or rewards programmes that are offered by the retailers that you shop at will allow you to get a discount on items and collect points that can be used to pay for items. Stick to the plan

The key to sticking to a grocery budget is meal planning your daily meals for the week. It is important that people do the research to find the best deals at their local retailers. Finding the best deal can ensure that they save money by paying less for an item compared to the item's original price. Look out for items that have been reduced