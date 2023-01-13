Take a look at the 10 most expensive schools in the world

Can you imagine sending your child to a school that has a 900-seat state-of-the-art concert hall that hosts orchestras from all over the world and offers extra-curricular activities such as skiing and yachting. These are just some of the activities and facilities that are available to the kids that attend the most expensive and exclusive boarding schools in the world, according to the 2022 Centi-millionaire report.

The report, which is a collaboration between wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth and Henley & Partners, speaks about the emergence of a new class of the super wealthy - people who have $100 million (R1.67 billion) in investable assets or centi-millionaires. Here is a look at the top 10 most expensive schools in the world:

The top 10 most expensive schools in the worlds Name of school Cost per year 1. Institut auf dem Rosenberg, St. Gallen, Switzerland $142,340 2. Institut Le Rosey, Rolle, Switzerland $134,240 3. Aiglon College, Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland $132,200 4. Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland $117,980 5. St. Georges International School, Montreux, Switzerland $111,850 6. Leysin American School, Leysin, Switzerland $105,800 7. Collège du Léman International School, Geneva, Switzerland $99,000 8. THINK Global School $94,000 9. TASIS, Ticino, Switzerland $92,800 10. Brillantmont International School, Lausanne, Switzerland $87,600 Of the 10 schools mentioned above, nine of them are in Switzerland. According to the report, these expensive schools attract students and highly qualified teachers from around the world. The focus of the schools are to produce well-rounded individuals and subjects such as the arts and music are considered just as important as the academic subjects.

Students from The American School in Switzerland (TASIS) can showcase their works of art alongside famous established artists at the school’s Spring Arts Festival while the THINK Global School is a travelling high school where students live and learn in four countries each year. Institut Le Rosey which is known as the “school of kings”, is the second most expensive school on the list and is known to attract royalty and the super wealthy. The report says that students from the Institut auf dem Rosenberg are groomed to become the next generation of responsible leaders.

