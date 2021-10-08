The FSCA’s Financial Literacy Speech Competition is back

After a year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority has announced the return of its Financial Literacy Speech Competition for schools this year. Initially piloted with 150 schools in Gauteng in 2016, this popular contest and skills-development initiative has grown into a national event with an impact on the lives of over 3 000 learners, their teachers, and families. In 2019 nine provincial winners also received a full bursary covering their tuition, accommodation, textbooks, and stipends for a three-year tertiary qualification. These students are now at university.

The speech competition targets Grade 11 learners from quintile 1-to-3 schools majoring in business studies, economics and accounting subjects. The focus of the competition is to promote financial literacy amongst learners by encouraging them to research a selected topic, synthesize that research intelligibly, then present the findings in a five-minute speech. Topics range from financial planning, consumer protection, rights and responsibilities, to starting a business (entrepreneurship) and engaging with financial services providers.