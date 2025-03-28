Tips to reduce your money stress and build wealth

Millions of South Africans are at their wits’ end. For many, it’s starting to feel like financial freedom is an unattainable dream reserved only for the wealthy. Just when we thought we were handling the cost-of-living crisis, VAT goes up. What if making small, thoughtful choices today could empower you to take charge of your finances and start living the life of your dreams?

Understanding money isn’t always as simple as it seems. The latest Momentum/Unisa Household Financial Wellness Index reveals that only 15% of South African households are financially literate, even though nearly half believe they have a solid grasp on their finances. According to Esther Devar, financial adviser at Momentum Financial Planning, financial security isn’t just about having money; it’s about living debt-free, building savings, and making choices based on your goals instead of your bank balance.

“The good news is that achieving it is possible, and it starts with small, deliberate steps today,” says Devar. “I know managing money can feel overwhelming with rising prices and an uncertain economy. But to be financially free, you need to eliminate debt, save for the future, and make smart investments. “Your investment plan should be aligned with your goals and how much risk you're comfortable taking. Whether you’re saving for a house, your child’s education, or retirement, it’s important to start early and stay focused,” Devar says. Despite the desire for financial freedom, many people struggle with common mistakes that keep them from achieving it. Devar looks at the most common financial mistakes and how you can avoid them: