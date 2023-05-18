Trying to get out of debt? 3 things couples need to know about debt review

Neil van der Walt, marketing manager, DebtSafe said that there are two aspects about money that people need to consider when they are in a romantic relationship. The first is having open communication and regular discussions about their current financial or debt situation. The second is taking steps to reach financial goals as a couple.

If one or both partners are in debt they should seek professional help to go through the legal process of debt review to get out of that situation. Van der Walt shares some insights about the debt review process to help couples make informed decisions: 1. For a person to consider debt review as an appropriate solution to their debt problem, two things are required:

– You must have a stable form of income; and – a registered debt counsellor has to declare you (or your partner, or both) over-indebted. People can ask for a free, no-obligation assessment to see if the repayment plan will suit their needs and goals.

2. If a couple decide that debt review can help them to reach their financial goal, such as resolving their debt situation, then they need to be communicate with their registered debt counsellor and stick to the repayment plan. 3. Even if a couple is not married but are in a romantic relationship, they are both responsible for debt obligations that they both signed; therefore, both of them will have to apply for debt review. “However, if only one party is over-indebted, it will either be only you or your partner who will have to go under debt review,” Van der Walt said.

If married, here’s what the couple needs to know: Community of property (COP) According to Van der Walt, if a couple is married in community of property (COP), the application will be a combined one, and all the debt will be added into one pool.

Van der Walt said: “Both of your income amounts will also be included in the calculations. And the payment of all your debt will be joined into one single instalment.” Antenuptial contract (ANC) “If you are married out of community of property (ANC), both parties do not have to go under debt review,” Van der Walt said.