Under pressure: 5 ways to save money on petrol

Given the recent high cost of petrol as well as increases in food prices, inflation and interest rates, people are looking for ways to save money. Greta Goosen, head of Customer Experience at MiWay Insurance shares petrol saving tips to help you stretch your money:

Being fuel-conscious and more fuel-efficient Fuel saving starts with you and there are a few simple strategies you can introduce to save more fuel: – regularly check your tyre pressure and wheel alignment as these can have an impact on fuel consumption.

– having only the essentials on-board will lighten your load because your car must work harder for every kilogram it's forced to carry Plan ahead Planning ahead will reduce your time spent at the pumps. Excessive use of brakes and your accelerator can eat up your fuel, so do your best. Avoid peak traffic hours and congested areas.

Reduce your time on the road Calculate the kilometres for each trip so you know how far your tank can take you. If possible, bundle trips according to location to avoid circling the same areas on different days. You can do this by doing your shopping close by to where you are meeting friends for lunch, or if you are going to the pharmacy go to the one that is on the same route as your kids school. Couple up

Do you have a significant other? If your partner’s workplace is on your way to your office or in close proximity then you can both travel together instead of wasting petrol by using two separate cars. You can also save on your cover by adding both your cars to a single insurance plan and enjoy a small discount each month. Also, by combining your home and car insurance policies, you'll be able to reduce your joint expenditure and bring down the numbers on your monthly bills. Gerrie van der Merwe is a former financial advisor and a lecturer at Milpark Education’s School of Financial Planning & Insurance shares one more way people can save money on petrol.

Speak to your boss If you can negotiate with your boss to work a few days at the office and a few days at home. According to van der Merwe, an average trip of about 25km (to town and back, based on a 30min estimated drive) could cost around R100 a day in petrol. The money that you save can be put towards savings or an emergency fund.