Under pressure: buying in bulk can help you save money

Durban – With the prices of food, fuel and electricity increasing, South African consumers, hard hit by rising inflation, are rethinking the way that they shop. Consumers have had to think of ways they can shop smart while also trying to save money.

South African retailer Makro said that one way consumers can save money is buying non-perishable items in bulk at the beginning of the month. Here are the reasons you should buy in bulk: 1.Savings

It’s often cheaper to buy pantry-fillers in bulk because you can save on the packaging. Lots of stores run major deals for products that can be bought in bulk, saving you money in the long run. 2. No waste Buying in bulk means you get what you want, for the month and not wasting money by buying too much. The first step is to track how many items you use in a month. Then can calculate the amount of items needed over a longer period of time.

3. Time Save time and money on petrol by buying all items in one store rather than purchasing different products from different stores. 4. Gain access to high quality exclusive labels

When it comes to bulk buying, you should consider exclusive brands as they can save you a good amount of money. Research conducted by Nielsen HQ shows that, on average, private brands pricing is 27% lower than national brand pricing across items such as maize meal, rice, UHT milk, sunflower oil, tinned pilchards, and dishwashing liquid. Household items in the private brand category are seeing an uptick in demand but also in other categories such as small appliances and health equipment.

