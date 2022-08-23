WATCH: Google Wallet is now available in South Africa

Google has launched Google Wallet in South Africa, an app that has all the functionality of a physical wallet, but in a more secure, digital form. This includes saving and using payment cards, loyalty cards and airline boarding passes, with additional functionality being added over time.

Google SA country director Alistair Mokoena said access to technology was vital for economic prosperity, as more and more people use their mobile phones for everyday financial transactions. “At Google, we have learnt that great things happen when technology works for everyone,” he said. Using Google Wallet is simple. If you have a credit or debit card saved to your Google account, it will automatically appear in Google Wallet. All you need to do is set it up for contactless payments by following the steps provided.

If you don’t have a card saved and would like to add a card to the wallet, you can select the “Add a card” prompt in the carousel at the top of the wallet app page. After accepting the terms and conditions and your card information has been verified, your card will be tokenised and ready for use. You will then be able to use it to tap and pay in stores and pay online wherever the Google Pay or contactless symbol is visible. Adding digital items such as airline boarding passes is equally simple and can often be done with a few clicks.

“Most importantly, security and privacy are built into every part of Google Wallet, making payments safer and allowing people to transact seamlessly and with confidence throughout the day. This will allow users to make transactions using a virtual card number (a token),” Mokoena said. “We are very excited about the launch of Google Wallet in South Africa. We hope that people not only enjoy how easy it is to use, but also how secure it is for them to transact their business confidently,” Mokoena said. From today, cardholders of FirstRand Bank, Discovery Bank, Investec, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank will be able to add their cards to Google Wallet and pay with their Android phones or Wear OS devices where contactless payments are accepted (in store, in apps or on the web).

