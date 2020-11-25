What to expect on Black Friday from the e-commerce arena

Black Friday has become one of South Africa’s most anticipated calendar events and although the ecommerce arena has grown exponentially over the last three years, many consumers will continue to opt for the tangible in-store experience – albeit with strict Covid-19 protocols in place this year. Lightstone, the providers of accurate data and analytics, has reviewed the traffic patterns of Black Friday over the last two years to try and predict what might happen on 27 November of this year.

SHOPPER BEHAVIOUR OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS

In 2019 a 35% increase in overall shopping activity was recorded compared to that of a normal Friday; a pattern which was also observed in 2018 between Black Friday and a normal month end. Black Friday 2019 coincided with the end of the month (29 November), as opposed to 2018 when Black Friday occurred a week before month-end on 23 November – therefore allowing for different shopping behaviours between the two years. “Our conclusion was that there was an additional uplift in activity during 2019 when Black Friday behaviour and month-end shopping behaviour was combined,” says Linda Reid from Lightstone.

Aggregated and anonymised data from Tracker, showed that during the previous two years, shopping destinations were busier two days before Black Friday compared to other normal weekdays. “With many retailers offering ‘Black Month’ discounts in 2020, it will be interesting to compare the entire month’s activity to that of previous years.”

When Lightstone’s analysts compared shopping activity between different brands’ outlets during Black Friday last year, Hirsch’s store volumes doubled compared to that of a normal Friday; and an increase of 65% was recorded at Makro stores (after correcting the month-end increased activity). Bigger shopping malls enjoyed a 35% lift, compared to smaller shopping destinations where an uplift of only 10% was seen.