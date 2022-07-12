When dying is expensive: the shocking costs of a funeral in SA

Durban - Every month, before many South Africans put food on their tables, they put money towards their own funerals. Some may have been hit hard after witnessing a loved one getting a pauper’s burial, while others may have been left financially hard-hit after burying a loved one.

Even the strong, healthy and fit are determined not to be a financial burden to their families when they leave this world by paying monthly for a proper send-off. However, the truth is that dying is an expensive thing to do in South Africa. In fact, Metropolitan estimates that South Africans spend a minimum of R23 500 to a maximum over R120 000 on funeral costs. And this is just the tip of the iceberg since these prices do not include the costs of catering, flowers, and tombstones.

Burdened and overwhelmed by the huge costs of your loved one’s funeral can mean you are not only going through grief but also anxiety and financial stress. We asked Abulela Gazi, executive head: Client and Business Solutions at Metropolitan, to help us figure out these two questions: What is the cost of a funeral? and

How much funeral cover we will need to plan a dignified send off for ourselves or our loved ones? Gazi says determining the average funeral costs in South Africa can be difficult as it depends on religious and cultural customs, the number of people attending the funeral, and the final wishes of the deceased.

“The rising cost of living in South Africa means that many people, unfortunately, live from pay cheque to pay cheque and when the inevitable happens, they are financially unprepared” when death comes knocking. Gazi believes that taking out adequate funeral cover can ensure you receive “a dignified funeral without leaving your loved ones in a difficult financial situation, and you are able to send off your loved ones without getting into debt". Gazi says that while most South Africans have a funeral policy in place, but it is crucial to constantly check if it will adequately cover you and your family’s needs.

Here are some funeral costs people need to consider: Choosing a casket Funeral parlours will differ in terms of their price range on caskets. You could pay anything from R700 up to R25 000 for a casket. The more personalised the coffin, the higher the cost.

Cremation The cost of being cremated is considerably lower when compared to being buried. At most, you will be charged R2 500 to have the body cremated. There could be an additional R6 000 to spread the ashes, depending on where you or your loved one wants their ashes to be scattered. Funeral parlour fees

Funeral parlour fees can cost anything between R3 000 up to R45 000 if you are having the body transported out of the country. The fees cover the safe keeping of the body, funeral preparations, and transporting the body and the hearse. You will still need to consider the cost of securing a grave, which will be based on municipal prices, and can range between R2 500- R4 000. For individuals who need to be repatriated to their country of origin, this could be an additional R25,000 to add to the cost. Livestock costs

Once again, catering and livestock costs differ based on the type of funeral your loved one wants. However, for the average South African, a cow alone can cost them up to R15 000. Funeral location If you are renting a tent, you could foot a bill that could be between R500 – R5 000 depending on the number of people you want to accommodate.