Woolies Dash takes on Checkers in the same-day delivery arena

It’s official: Woolworths is coming for Checkers and other retail outlet delivery systems, with its new same-day delivery service – Woolies Dash. According to the retail giant, the new service will allow customers access to fast delivery of Woolworths quality groceries. This will include household essentials, fresh produce, and all your pantry staples. “We have seen a marked growth of our online sales in the past 12 months. Woolies Dash complements our already expansive online service, from our scheduled delivery service with a broad regional footprint to our drive-through click and collect service, and now our same-day service with Woolies Dash,” said Liz Hillock, Woolworths head of Online and Mobile. MARKET SHARE

Woolworths hopes the new service will be a direct competitor of Checkers’ Sixty60 delivery system.

Checkers launched its Sixty60 service about a year ago and essentially capitalised on the huge market for last-minute grocery shopping.

How does Woolworths hope to be different? The mega-store says it will be the “first on-demand delivery service that offers a store-to-door cold chain”.

Woolworths said that it has created new hi-tech cooler boxes to refrigerated your essentials and fresh produce while it is being delivered.

THERE IS A CATCH

The service is not permanent as yet and will be only available in 18 stores across the country. According to Woolworths, the service will open on a trial basis in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

The service will only be available to customers situated within 5km of the following stores during the trial:

Gauteng: Cresta, Clearwater Mall, Norwood Mall, Menlyn, Dainfern Square, The Grove, Lynnwood Road, Benmore Gardens, The Glen;

Western Cape: V&A Waterfront, Canal Walk, Cavendish, Gardens, Cape Gate, Blue Route, Tygervalley;

Kwa-Zulu Natal: Musgrave, La Lucia.

“The trial will give our loyal customers the opportunity to try the service and give us feedback, while we perfect the offering”, Hillock said.

“Our customers are keen to get access to the service sooner rather than later, so we’re bringing them on the journey with us. We’re offering free delivery as part of the trial, as a thank-you for helping us enhance the service.”

YOU NEED A SEPARATE APP TO USE THE SERVICE

Hillock said that Woolies Dash will be available as a separate app to start with. To trial the service, customers can download the Woolies Dash app from the iOS or Android store.

