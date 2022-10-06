You start a carpool to save money but is it okay with your insurance?

With the high cost of petrol, around R23 a litre, more South Africans are looking to join or start their own carpool. This week, October 3 – 9, is Carpool Week making it the perfect time to get into the carpool game.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, there is an important insurance checklist you need to tick off before you start your own carpool, said Susan Steward, spokesperson for Budget Insurance. She said there are insurance implications if you do use your car for carpooling. So, if you are looking to start a carpool, Steward suggests you keep the following in mind in regards to insurance: 1. Insurance will cover cars that are used for carpooling as long as it is not a source of income for the insured such as an airport shuttle service.

2. Passengers can contribute towards fuel as well as the wear and tear of the vehicle but anything more will be considered as profit. “The AA has a very handy calculator to determine this rate,” said Stewart. 3. Speak to your short-term insurance provider to check the terms and conditions of your contract. If carpooling is not for you, here are other ways you can save on fuel:

Story continues below Advertisement

– Save petrol and time by travelling to work or any other destination outside peak traffic hours. – Speak to your employer about working from home for a few days a week. – Consider driving at a moderate speed when on the road.

Story continues below Advertisement

– Turn off the air-conditioning/heater in your car and open your window to cool down or have a jersey in the car to keep warm. – Limit the number of times you need to drive by only using your car when necessary. – Plan your day by taking care of your shopping or seeing friends on one trip.