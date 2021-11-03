YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Employee benefits for small businesses

I’ve just launched a small business, and I need to structure the employee benefits, but I have no idea where to start. What is the most important aspect for a small business to consider?

Shreekanth Sing, Wealth Manager at PSG Wealth, responds: As a small business, a well-structured employee benefits offering will prove to be invaluable in terms of ensuring the financial wellbeing of employees and retaining and attracting new employees as the business grows.

When we think about employee benefits (EB), we tend to single out our retirement fund, but a typical EB offering is made up of much more than this. In addition to a retirement fund benefit, it may also include risk benefits such as group life, critical illness and income protection and funeral cover. EB offerings will have a fundamental impact on the financial security of your employees, and the quality of life that they, and their families, are able to achieve.

A typical structure should include retirement savings, risk cover and healthcare. The retirement savings will ensure that employees are saving for retirement in a disciplined manner; the risk cover will ensure, depending on the benefits selected, that life cover is in place to assist the family, by settling any outstanding debt, like a home loan, should the employee pass away; income protection will provide a monthly income should the member be unable to work due to becoming disabled; and critical illness cover will pay out in the event of being diagnosed with a severe illness like cancer.