JOHANNESBURG - Legal Aid SA has urged South Africans to participate in National Wills Week and have their wills drafted for free. Legal Aid SA is a state-owned company that provides legal services for free for those who cannot afford legal representation.

"One of the greatest risks of not having a legitimate will in place is the often nasty family in-fighting over the inheritance of assets, particularly family homes. Legal Aid SA urges all South African citizens and non-citizens to utilise their over 150 participating attorneys during this week to draft wills at no cost and ensure that their assets are distributed according to their wishes," the legal entity said in a statement.

"Legal Aid South Africa (Legal Aid SA) has partnered with the Law Society of South Africa and the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and will be drafting basic wills for free throughout the week, as well as providing legal advice on wills, at no cost."

National Wills Week 2019 takes place from Monday to Friday.

Information stalls and service desks at will be set up at various courts by legal practitioners, Master of the High Court offices and other community venues across the provinces. Staffers will also help assist communities on the administration of deceased estates.

At least 4 555 people were assisted during the National Wills Week 2018, and had wills drafted free of charge and received legal advice on administering estates, the legal entity said.

