As each year passes, we give ourselves a set of different, yet positive New Year resolutions. For some it’s to find a job and for others to get fit or to simply go with the flow and see what the year holds for them.
Our resolutions define what we want from the year on a personal, emotional and physical level. “As we enter the new decade, a complete focus has been placed on the self and family with attachments to financial freedom. This is attainable, but with dedication, motivation and encouragement,” explains Ester Ochse, Product Head, FNB Money Management.
Long gone are the days of goals and resolutions that don’t serve our purpose. Today we are fixated on those goals that create and build our ideal lifestyle; and your finances will always influence some aspects in your life, whether physical or emotional.
We all look for some form of outlet or activity that will help make us better as our lifestyles have become even more stressful than before. “It is important that people start investing in their health and finding ways to be more mindful. Experts believe that the key to mindfulness is meditation or taking classes like Yoga or Pilates or Tai Chi. While some people can apply these activities through self-help guides off the internet others require that little assistance or guidance which can cost a little. And sometimes that cost is worth it,” says Ochse.
If those relaxing activities are not for you, register at the local gym and try some of the classes on offer She adds that, “it’s always important to add these costs to your budget. You need to ensure that you can afford it and that you use it regularly. It will be worthwhile especially for your health in the long-term. On the weekends take your family out for a picnic or Sunday afternoon walks. This will alleviate the amount of stress on yourself and means more family time with your family.”