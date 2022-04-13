Alexforbes to focus on insight, advice & impact

By Viresh Maharaj, Executive: Strategy and Customer Experience Southern Africa’s leading employee benefits firm has unveiled a new vision, purpose and customer value proposition supported by a refreshed brand to forge a greater connection to the people that we serve.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Alexforbes brand activates a new corporate identity that is fresher, more inclusive and representative of our purpose, which is to pioneer insight to deliver advice and solutions that impact people’s lives. Aligned with the various corporate transactions that our business has recently undertaken, the rebrand is another step towards our vision of becoming the most impactful provider of financial advice to individual customers and institutional clients. Our brand now captures the DNA of our business, which centres on our conviction that a deeper understanding empowers us to meaningfully help clients to achieve their goals. The brand simplifies our promise to our customers; unifies our customer value proposition across our range of services; and amplifies our purpose to all stakeholders. It pragmatically represents who we are, why we exist and how we add value.

Story continues below Advertisment

Our business has significant latent potential to help people but our efforts to connect with customers have over the years been dampened by a general lack of awareness and understanding of what we do, and most importantly, how we can change their lives. To deliver peace of mind, we must first get a piece of mind. Our brand campaign therefore plays a critical role and is intended to spark interest and curiosity in how Alexforbes can impact their lives so that they are able to benefit from our pioneering insight and informed financial advice. Our refreshed brand and its integration into how we show up across all touchpoints as Alexforbes represents that we are a purpose-driven financial services provider obsessed with the impact that we make through the successful execution of our daily work. In a cluttered market where customers are bombarded with abstract marketing messaging, jargon and noise; we have simplified our promise to clients so that they are able to understand what we do and what to expect from us – Insight, Advice & Impact.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ultimately, the Alexforbes value chain exists to make a difference in people’s lives by reducing levels of financial stress, creating wealth, improving physical and mental health and having a positive effect on society and the planet. Our range of capabilities combined with our differentiators uniquely position us at the intersection of various trends that we are able to leverage to the benefit of our customers. Our new brand is built on the principle of connection and explicitly depicts the Connector icon as a symbol of positive intent and care. It represents an open invitation to engage, to participate and to build together a change. The Connector manifests the role that Alexforbes plays in people’s lives as we connect them to their aspirations, to their well-being, to their legacies … and to so much more. In an environment where too many people are too far removed from the impact of their choices, Alexforbes connects tomorrow’s reality with today’s aspirations.