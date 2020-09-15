Capital Legacy shakes up the home-buyers’ market with HomeVantage™

Over the last eight years they have provided more than 300 000 clients with Wills and indemnified over R 70 billion in fees that arise during the estate administration process, which has aided them in gaining invaluable experience and insight into consumer needs and trends.

“When we looked at the home-buyers’ market, two key things stood out for us. Firstly, the entire process is relatively complicated and cumbersome for the client, and secondly, the financial advisor, who is trusted by their clients to facilitate and advise on their investments and plan their legacies, is excluded from the purchase of one of their clients biggest assets,” explains Brandon Garbutt, Managing Director of Capital Legacy.

Capital Legacy drafts more than 6 500 Wills for new clients every month and is trusted by more than 4 500 financial advisors countrywide, firmly entrenching their position as the leading provider of Wills in the country and affirming their tagline of “Leave a Legacy”.

“This puts us in a unique position to see how people approach their financial planning and their succession,” says Garbutt. “We work closely with advisors and their clients and our aim is to ensure that the clients’ legacies are secure, and the unexpected cost of dying is planned for.”

More often than not, the cornerstone of people’s legacies for their family is property. It therefore makes sense that the purchase of property should be closely aligned with their long-term financial planning goals and that the best deals are secured – just like with any investment.