Capitec Live Better gives clients real cash back for everyday banking

Dreaming of that “Money In” feeling during the month? Now Capitec, South Africa’s best and biggest digital bank with over 10 million digital clients, rewards you with real cash back on your monthly spend simply for banking with them. It turns the 10th of every month, Live Better Day, into a second payday. Over the past 3 months, Capitec has given clients over R72 million in cash back just for doing everyday banking and helped them save R500 million with automatic savings tools. By the end of 2022, the bank aims to help clients save R1 billion.

Francois Viviers, group executive of Marketing and Communications at Capitec, says, “Our research shows us that South Africans are after real value when it comes to rewards programmes. People are tired of complicated tiers subscription fees and points that they do not understand. We made rewards real simple and transparent with the Live Better programme. It gives clients cash back whilst motivating a positive savings culture with our Live Better savings account. When you bank smart, you can get paid to bank with us, rather than pay for banking. Currently, over 7 million clients activated Live Better and over 2.5 million of these clients are earning more cash back than what they pay in bank fees.” Watch the video below to find out more:

How to Bank Better: All you need to do is join Live Better for free on the Capitec app, then do the following every month: Have one credit product, (includes an access facility, term loan or credit card), a funeral plan or a fixed-term savings plan with a balance of R10 000 or more.

Link three recurring payments or debit orders to your Capitec account.

Make five payments on the app including transfers, scan to pay, or buying prepaid airtime, electricity or data Once you’ve reached these goals every month, you can earn cash back on your every Rand you spend with your card. This, together with your partner rewards, is all paid into your Live Better savings account on Live Better Day, the 10th of every month. The money earns higher interest than your savings account and you can transfer it from your Live Better savings account to your main account whenever you want.

“It’s as easy as that – keep banking with us and you get real cash back that you can use however and whenever you want. Now you not only empower yourself, but you also have more time and money to spend on the things you love most. We just want to reward you for banking better so you can live better.”