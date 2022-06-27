Capitec Live Better makes saving real simple

Thinking about saving for that dream vacation, side hustle or retirement, but finding the commitment difficult? Capitec, South Africa’s best digital bank with over 10 million digital banking clients, is making saving real simple with the launch of Live Better. The rewards programme is accessible to all clients and enables them to save better simply when banking with Capitec. It uses smart tools to save for you so you can spend your time on the things that matter most.
In May, Capitec has helped clients save over R69 million. By the end of 2022, the bank aims to help increase the savings in clients’ pockets to R1 billion.
Francois Viviers, group executive of Marketing and Communications at Capitec, says, “Saving is one of the cornerstones of securing your financial future and building wealth. It gives you a buffer in times of uncertainty and the chance to enjoy a quality life. But getting there requires a shift in spending behaviour that many South Africans find difficult. Now with Live Better, it’s real simple and needs no effort from you. Over 7 million clients are living better with us – and of these, 47% are saving better with our automatic tools.”
How to save better:
Once joining Live Better on the Capitec banking app for free, the following tools help you save on autopilot:
- Round up turns your small change into big savings without you having to lift a finger. Just switch it on and spend like you normally would! Capitec rounds up each purchase to the value of your choice (R2, R5 or R10) and automatically transfers the difference to your Live Better savings account once the transaction has cleared. Any card purchases qualify – be it physically with a card machine or digitally with the app or online.
- Interest Sweep helps you earn more interest. Once switched on, the interest you earn in your transactional savings account and savings plans will be swept into your Live Better savings account at the end of every month, where it earns even more interest.
“A client simply spends as they normally would and Capitec does the rest – no fuss and no fees. It’s our mission to help South Africans build their financial lives. The first step in doing so is building a strong savings culture. We believe that this opens doors to furthering your education, building your own business or venturing overseas for a dream trip. Ultimately, it’s all about helping you save better so that you can live better,” Viviers concludes.