Capitec Live Better makes saving real simple

Thinking about saving for that dream vacation, side hustle or retirement, but finding the commitment difficult? Capitec , South Africa’s best digital bank with over 10 million digital banking clients, is making saving real simple with the launch of Live Better. The rewards programme is accessible to all clients and enables them to save better simply when banking with Capitec. It uses smart tools to save for you so you can spend your time on the things that matter most.

In May, Capitec has helped clients save over R69 million. By the end of 2022, the bank aims to help increase the savings in clients’ pockets to R1 billion.

Francois Viviers, group executive of Marketing and Communications at Capitec, says, “Saving is one of the cornerstones of securing your financial future and building wealth. It gives you a buffer in times of uncertainty and the chance to enjoy a quality life. But getting there requires a shift in spending behaviour that many South Africans find difficult. Now with Live Better, it’s real simple and needs no effort from you. Over 7 million clients are living better with us – and of these, 47% are saving better with our automatic tools.”