Capitec Live Better: Real rewards, real cash back, real simple

Tired of complicated rewards programmes, pointless points, and hidden fees? Capitec, South Africa’s largest digital bank with over 10 million digital clients, is changing the rewards game with the launch of Live Better.

The programme is accessible to all clients and enables them to bank, save and spend better every day with tips and tools that help them simplify their banking while earning cash back and saving. This not only empowers them, but also allows for more time and money to spend on things they love most. Over the past two months, Capitec has rewarded clients over R50 million in cash back just for banking and spending with them. By the end of 2022, the bank intends to reward their clients with R1 billion in cash back and savings. Francois Viviers, group executive of Marketing and Communications at Capitec, says, “For years, our clients have been asking for a rewards programme and true to Capitec’s nature, we gave them a disruptor-designed programme around the needs of clients. That’s why we’ve introduced Live Better – it’s real rewards offering real cash back, simple, and free.

Our research showed us that people are tired of traditional tiered rewards programmes. Our programme doesn’t discriminate based on income or status, has no pointless points, no complicated tiers, and no subscription fees. We offer real value just for banking with Capitec. All you need to do is join Live Better on the Capitec banking app – to date, over 6.6 million clients have already done so.” Once you’ve joined Live Better you can: Spend Better to get cash back and discounts every time you spend at our rewards partners: Dis-Chem, Baby City, Shell, Educate24 and GetSmarter amongst others

Bank Better and earn cash back on your monthly spend for everyday banking! Simply perform 5 transactions on the app, link 3 recurring monthly payments to your account and have one credit, funeral, or fixed-term savings product with Capitec Save Better with automatic savings tools such as Round-up, which grows your savings every time you spend, and Interest Sweep with a supercharged interest rate that can be switched on the app from anywhere, anytime All Capitec clients can maximize their rewards with Live Better and start turning Live Better Day, on the 10th of every month, into another pay day.

