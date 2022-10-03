Change needs help

Help is at the heart of everything we do and for 184 years it has guided us.

Story continues below Advertisement

It has been our motivation to constantly reinvent the products and services we provide to our customers, so that they can change their lives and transform their businesses for the better. 2022 has been one of our best years ever. And by ours, we mean you our customers. Your success is the story of our success. It gives us pride to see what our customers have achieved with FNB’s help.

Story continues below Advertisement

This year alone our customers have: Completed 386 million self-service transactions

Made 993 million card purchases

Completed 3 million virtual card transactions (totalling R6.6 billion)

Customers saved over R5.5 million through Bank Your Change® and withdrawn close to R41 billion using eWallet.

Customers opened just under 300 000 new business accounts, registered 8 100 new businesses through CIPC directly through our platform and filed R2.4 million in life insurance claims.

Female-led businesses have accessed over R35 billion in credit through us. What makes these numbers truly significant is that they tell the story of close to 11 million people across the continent who trust us with their personal, family and business financial wellbeing. We want to say thank you, our valuable customers for all your support.

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

But our work is not done. We are the home of #TheChangeables.