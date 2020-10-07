Discovery Invest celebrates R100 billion in assets under management

Discovery is known in South Africa as an innovative disruptor of the life and medical insurance industries. The brand is established as a household name locally, and as the world’s most innovative life insurer internationally.

Less known is how Discovery is quickly staking its claim as a major disruptor in both the long-term investing space and as a provider of holistic corporate solutions that cater for the financial, health and risk needs of employees.

Discovery Invest, which provides a wide range of funds to access both local and offshore markets, has been quietly enjoying a run as South Africa’s fastest-growing investment provider. This month the business is celebrating a major milestone in its history – reaching R100 billion in assets under management.

Yet the essence of Discovery’s story lies not in its corporate successes, but in a model for addressing grand social challenges, through incremental changes to people’s behaviour.

Across the multiple sectors in which it operates, Discovery’s message to consumers is the same: “We will reward you for adopting the behaviours that are best for your health.”