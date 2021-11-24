FNB: Manage your finances this festive season to plan for 2022

The festive season is one of the most treasured periods in South Africa as people get to spend more time with their families and indulge in leisurely activities such as holiday travel and spoiling loved ones. While some are fortunate enough to get bonuses or even stokvel pay-outs during the festive season, others rely on their regular income, and it has to last them until roughly the end of January.

Yashen Singh, CEO of Retail and Private Core Banking at FNB Retail, says that, "During the festive season, people often have added responsibilities that require careful planning. The other reality is that businesses tend to pay salaries earlier than usual to allow people to fulfil their financial obligations ahead of the public holidays. Despite this, it is always important to ensure that the festive does not outlast your finances."