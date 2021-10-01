Get rewarded for good driving with Standard Bank’s Insurance app
Share this article:
Standard Insurance Limited is excited to announce the public launch of its highly anticipated insurance app.
According to Dr Nolwandle Mgoqi-Mbalo, Head of Insurance South Africa at Standard Bank, the app makes car insurance services available to a new generation of consumers, twenty-four-seven, via your smart phone.
“This app allows one to get quotes, take out policies, view their insurance portfolio, and register claims all in one place. No more lengthy phone calls or inconvenient processes as you are always in control,” Dr Mgoqi-Mbalo says.
“The app is in keeping with our broader goal of having clients at the center of what we do. It will match the clout of Standard Insurance Limited’s insurance practice with its Group identity as Africa’s biggest bank by assets, committed to driving the continent’s growth,” Dr Mgoqi-Mbalo continues.
The app has several features aimed at rewarding the user for good driving and making insurance easier through:
- a built-in driving test feature that digitally scores one’s driving behavior for the first 300km and 25 trips;
- Getting a quote and taking out insurance on the app;
- Up to 30% discount on your car insurance premium with the qualifying discount being valid for a full year;
- submitting a claim, and;
- the ability to monitor and improve one’s driving behaviour on the app.
By providing vehicle insurance premium discounts based on the results of a digital driving test, the newly developed app also speaks to the cost-conscious consumer.
The insurance offer underpinning the app also includes optional features like new-for-old vehicle replacement cover and a cashback benefit. The entirely digital nature of the app also means that the insurance offer can be delivered at a discount to anyone looking for more value from their insurance.
Standard Insurance Limited is one of South Africa’s short-term insurance innovation leaders, offering a range of short-term solutions across the country’s highly competitive homeowner’s structural insurance, contents, motor vehicle, all risks, watercraft, computer equipment, and personal liability insurance segments.
“Being able to arrange insurance and being rewarded for good driving directly from an app on your smartphone is just one of the ways we are making it easier for our clients to protect what matters most to them while also saving on their insurance premium,” concludes Dr Mgoqi-Mbalo.
Find out more here.