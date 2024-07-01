How Nedbank's digital revolution gives back your time

Between work, family and personal commitments, carving out moments may feel like a constant battle at times. One area that often gets squeezed is managing our finances. This challenge is interlinked to our most valuable commodity – time. People simply do not have enough time. What if managing your finances wasn't another time-consuming chore on your ever-growing to-do list? Nedbank is passionate about empowering South Africans to see money differently, and a core part of that vision is revolutionising how you interact with your finances. The bank has championed digital innovation, creating user-friendly financial tools that are accessible anytime and anywhere.

Power of accessibility Nedbank's suite of digital solutions, like their award-winning app, puts the power of your finances at your fingertips, 24/7. Imagine this: you're enjoying a weekend braai with friends when you suddenly realise you forgot to pay a bill. No need to stress – with a few clicks on the Nedbank app, you can securely log in, pay your bill and even transfer funds – all without leaving the comfort of your social gathering. See? Money management doesn't have to disrupt your life. Accessibility extends beyond reactive tasks such as bill payments. The bank’s user-friendly app allows you to take a proactive approach to your finances. Categorise your expenses with ease and even set up automated savings goals – all from the palm of your hand. This real-time access to your financial health empowers you to make informed decisions, without the need for cumbersome paperwork or time-wasting visits to the bank.

Goal setting made easy: Manage today, invest for tomorrow Building a brighter financial future requires not just managing everyday expenses but also planning for long-term goals. The Nedbank app empowers you on both fronts. You can easily manage your day-to-day finances through your MiGoals Premium account, which offers benefits like free monthly cash withdrawals and exclusive travel perks. The app also streamlines the process of opening an investment account, allowing you to explore various investment options and start building your wealth – all within a few clicks. This seamless integration between managing your present and planning for your future is a testament to Nedbank's commitment to putting you in control of your financial journey.