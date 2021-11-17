How to manage finances before tying the knot

No couple believes on their wedding day that their newly minted union will end in divorce. The stark reality is however that just under half of marriages in South Africa do not last 10 years. And many of us have little to no understanding of how our various assets will be split up if it happens or how this will impact our financial journey.

This is according to Janine Horn, Financial Adviser at Momentum, who points to the role the pandemic has played in the recent rise of divorce cases: The DIY Legal revealed that divorce rates soared to 30%, while highlighting that South Africa ranked 83rd out of 154 countries for highest number of divorce cases last year. With financial pressure being one of the key drivers of relationship breakdowns, the current economic situation has intensified the strain on relationships.

“Divorce can be a painful and traumatic experience for everyone involved. The financial implications can also be devastating and often result in both partners having to significantly lower their standards of living post-divorce. Negotiating the splitting of assets can also cause turmoil,” says Horn.