How to send money abroad in minutes with Standard Bank’s MoneyGram

The shift towards digital cross-border payments are increasing, and it’s easy to see why. Many South Africans support families abroad and have to send money to their relatives. As more people move across Africa and overseas for work, the ability to send and receive cash safely within minutes are becoming more essential.

Standard Bank entered into a partnership with MoneyGram, a leading international money transfer company, in 2005 to enable customers to send and receive cash worldwide. Even though MoneyGram started to create a pro-digital environment in 2016, it has seen a significant increase in the volume of digital transactions this year, which can be contributed to the change in consumer behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic.

With over 350 000 outlets across the world, MoneyGram is quickly becoming the most popular way for a customer to make and receive international money transfers. Customers can get cash to recipients within ten minutes of sending, depending on office hours and time zones. The recipients don’t even need a bank account, as customers can deposit funds into a digital wallet. The amount customers send are either converted into local currency or US Dollars.

MoneyGram is not only safe and quick to use, but it’s also cost-effective. For example, if you send 500 US Dollars from South Africa to Angola, you will only pay 24 US Dollars in fees. However, if you have a valid and active Standard Bank account, you will pay zero fees when you send money between June and 5 December 2020. As an added benefit, you will also earn UCount Rewards Points when you send money abroad.

Sending and receiving cash abroad has never been more convenient, especially since the Standard Bank Group has the largest footprint in Africa with forex outlets in key locations. Visit Standard Bank Moneygram transfer page for more information.