Making the festive season count even more with Standard Bank’s UCount Rewards and Game

Standard Bank is excited to announce that UCount Rewards members can now earn and redeem Rewards Points nationwide at their nearest Game from 16 November 2021. Game is the latest retailer added to the long list of Reward Retailers where consumers can earn and redeem Rewards Points.

The festive season is a time to celebrate and spend quality time with loved ones. And what would a celebration be without those special gifts; especially after such a long and overwhelming year with many of us not being able to spend time with loved ones celebrating special moments?

“We are really excited to announce this partnership with Standard Bank UCount Rewards and Game. Our customers can now shop for groceries, special gifts as well as that item you may have had your eye on this festive season with a wider product range whilst earning more Rewards Points,” says Fayelizabeth Foster, Head of Loyalty and Rewards at Standard Bank.

The Standard Bank UCount Rewards programme seeks to reward customers for banking with us. For only R25 per month, UCount Rewards gives you access to great benefits and special offers. The expansion will see customers earning and redeeming Rewards Points across various retail segments, such as car, baby goods, groceries, and wellness offerings. Consumers can now visit any Game nationwide and earn up to 2%* back on general merchandise and liquor. Andrew Stein, Vice President of Game, adds “This is an exciting way for our customers to feel like they’re winning even more when shopping with Game. Not only are there unbeatable deals, but there is a very tangible way to get instant rewards. We’re thrilled to welcome the UCount Rewards Programme to Game.”

Foster acknowledged this as a milestone for the team, saying that “Expanding the reach of our UCount Rewards programme with the various retailers is something we have been working on continually to ensure we stay relevant in the market, solidifying strong partnerships. This holiday season at Standard Bank with Game on our side, we aim to put ‘U’ at the centre of the festive season, and we are proud to be giving shoppers endless shopping possibilities with vast selections of products at our Rewards Retailers.”