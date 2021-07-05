PODCAST: ESG investing gains momentum
Investing according to environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, which started as a trend among millennials wanting to make a difference, is a major force for good globally, with a multitude of factors reinforcing the trend.
In the third in a series of four podcasts on investing, in partnership with Alexander Forbes Investments, the company's head of ESG research, Premal Ranchod, chats to Martin Hesse about ESG investing. He explains:
- What ESG means in the context of investing.
- Why companies and investors are starting to take ESG issues seriously.
- How the pandemic has had an impact in accelerating the ESG trend.
- How asset managers select and invest in companies that have ESG values at the core of their operations.
- Why ESG investments can deliver superior long-term returns.
- The phenomenon of "green washing" and how asset managers can guard against it.
- Where the lay ESG-minded investor can invest his or her money.
PERSONAL FINANCE