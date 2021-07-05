PODCAST: ESG investing gains momentum

Investing according to environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, which started as a trend among millennials wanting to make a difference, is a major force for good globally, with a multitude of factors reinforcing the trend.

In the third in a series of four podcasts on investing, in partnership with Alexander Forbes Investments, the company's head of ESG research, Premal Ranchod, chats to Martin Hesse about ESG investing. He explains: