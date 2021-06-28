PODCAST: How a multi-managed fund works

A type of unit trust fund known as a multi-managed fund is becoming popular with investors. This is a fund that invests not in underlying assets such as shares and bonds, but in other unit trust funds, with the aim of achieving a high, more stable return over the long term than any one of its constituent funds could do.

In the second in a series of four podcasts on investing, in partnership with Alexander Forbes Investments, the company’s head of technical marketing, Riccardo Fontanella, chats to Dhivana Rajgopaul about multi-managed investments. He explains: