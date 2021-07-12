PODCAST: the swing to alternative investments
In the fourth in a series of four podcasts on investing, in partnership with Alexander Forbes Investments, the company's head of alternative investments, David Moore, chats to Martin Hesse about this class of investments.
He explains:
- What alternative investments are and the various types.
- The reasons for the trend towards these types of assets.
- Why fewer new companies are going public and the JSE is shrinking.
- Why many alternative investments may not be as high-risk as people think.
- The advantages of including alternative investments in your portfolio.
- The drawbacks of these investments.
- How you can access alternative investments.
