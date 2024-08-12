ProfileData - delivering customised financial solutions incorporating live data feeds

“Our specialised local research teams, together with our relations with international exchanges and data providers, allow you access to a wide range of data options for both in-house needs and on-distribution to your customer base,” says Ernie Alexander, Chairman of the Profile Group.

ProfileData takes pride in being one of the leading South African financial data feed solutions providers.

Profile’s specialised team takes pride in building turnkey solutions that meet the specified needs of its customers at a defined cost, by using the client’s brand, look and feel in a seamless manner. Profile’s infrastructure allows cost-effective hosting and solutions management, reducing the need for expensive capital cost.

Profile Group’s websites - ShareData Online and FundsData Online - are the ideal shop window and contain most of the data elements that can be customised to suit South African market needs. Profile’s model allows institutions the right to on-distribute the data to their users in a customised format.

Data is currently delivered to different clients in Access (mdb), XML, Oracle, CSV (delimited), JSON, TAB delimited, and in many cases as fully articulated HTML pages suitable for use as iframes - allowing institutions the flexibility of building their own data models for internal and external research.