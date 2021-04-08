Standard Bank adds another feature to its banking app

Imagine being able to spoil yourself or buy the perfect gift for your friends or family, using nothing but your mobile phone. With Standard Bank, there’s no need to imagine, as customers can now purchase vouchers of their choice on the banking app. “We have partnered with some of the biggest brands in South Africa to bring our customers the best in vouchers,” says Andrew van der Hoven, Head of Digital, eCommerce and Voice at Standard Bank. The vouchers are ideal for gamers, binge-watchers, music listeners, foodies and travellers. What vouchers can you buy on the Standard Bank App?  Uber Ride and Eats  Spotify

 Showmax

 PlayStation Wallet Top-Up

 PlayStation Plus

 Steam

How can you buy a voucher on the App?

Buying a voucher on your Standard Bank App is easy:

1. Tap on Buy on the bottom of your home screen

2. Select Vouchers

3. Choose your voucher and the amount

4. Accept the terms and conditions

5. Tap on Review and then Confirm

6. Enter your OTP, and you’re done!

Once you’ve purchased your voucher, you will receive an email confirmation within a few minutes. You can then either redeem it or gift it to someone special.

“Electronic vouchers are all about convenience. There’s no need to purchase vouchers in-store and overstuff your wallet, and since you don’t have to link your credit or debit card to a third-party website, it also reduces the risk of online fraud,” van der Hoven concludes.