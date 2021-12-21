Standard Bank encourages South Africans to act on their dreams now!

The last two years have proven just how resilient we are as a nation. Many of our dreams have had to be put on hold as we dealt with the realities that have impacted our families, friends and broader communities, and the country. Perspectives have changed, and the time to act on our dreams has come. We should not procrastinate or delay getting started, our dreams are unattainable, and we need to act NOW.

At Standard Bank, we partner with you to make your dreams possible, whether it be a small one or a big dream; we know that with each person’s dream, “It Can Be”. If you wonder when the dream of a better tomorrow will start feeling real, we ask you, “how about now ?”. The refreshed “How About Now” campaign is the consumer retail brand proposition which help drive proof points of how dreams are possible. It speaks to the notion that: every generation should live better than the last and your dreams are valid and actionable now with the bank as your ally. “Many of our customers may dream of being financially secure, owning their own home, or finding the means to put their children through education someday. But that someday may never appear on the calendar. So, we are asking our customers the question: instead of ‘someday’, how about now? Standard Bank’s call “How About Now” is drawn from human nature. We tend to put off our dreams for tomorrow for an unforeseeable future. Instead, we are proposing that South Africans act on their dreams now by providing them with support, tools and offerings today so that their dreams can become a reality as soon as tomorrow.

“Ultimately, growth is measured through a better everyday life for all. Better access to housing, transport, education, opportunities, a better environment, quality of life and better services,” says, Lindy-Lou Alexander, Brand and Marketing Head: Group Consumer and High Net Worth Clients at Standard Bank. Standard Bank’s “How About Now” campaign launch includes a TVC (television commercial) that features a little girl from a modest household who sees herself as an astronaut. Her dreams are so vivid that she imagines it is already happening….now. “The thing about dreams is that everyone can have them. But you have to believe in them. That’s when you can start doing your bit to make them come true,” says the voice-over in the advert. “If we supported our dreams with small yet deliberate actions like a young girl wanting to be an astronaut who starts studying, that is a big step right now. A better tomorrow can start today.”