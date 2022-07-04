The role of Investor Relations Officers in the marketing of their company to their stakeholders

Investor Relations Officers (IROs) play an important role in the marketing of their company to their stakeholders. These include the whole spectrum of investors, from newbies wanting to trade the share and make a fast buck, to the solid long term private client and institutional investor.

Companies can no longer rely on performance alone to woo stakeholders and the investor relations message must be clear and present with up-to-date market information. Now like never before, stakeholders demand focussed attention on many issues from social responsibility to saving the planet. In the perfect world relative information is less than a click away with push fintech and app technology including smart web solutions. “Partnering with solid data vendors and information solution providers that offer data services and distribution platforms will leave you free of the daily grind that often comes with keeping your Investor Relations solution up to date,“ says Ernie Alexander, Chairman of the Profile Group – the leading provider of listed company information in South Africa. Profile’s services cover building and integrating your entire Investor Relations website or providing the daily live updates investors want to see. In today’s complex information and communication environment getting accurate data and information to the stakeholders becomes paramount to creating volume and trade in your stock.

