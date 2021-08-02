Times are tough, but you’re tougher!

With all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic we all know now more than ever that we have to tighten our belts, but that does not mean that we stop dreaming and planning for our short to long-term goals. Whether it is your dream wedding, extending your home, buying a second-hand car, paying the kids school fees or even finally going on that long-awaited and much needed holiday, you can save “kancane kancane” (bit by bit) and meet your individual or group savings goals.

Ubank makes saving easy. With a variety of products to help you save to grow; like the Eezisave Account which is perfect for when you want to start saving for your short-term goals or emergencies. This account gives you access to your cash instantly and from as little as R50 you start earning interest. It allows you to top-up your savings enabling you to earn more interest on a higher savings balance. If you have long-term goals that will need you to have a set amount of money by a particular time, the Ubank’s Fixed Deposit Account will help you reach those goals. This account allows you to invest as little as R1 000 for a set period of either 12, 18, 24, 36, 48 or 60 months and earn interest. Withdrawals can be made at the end of fixed term. By fixing your term you can increase the interest earned, the longer the term the higher the interest rate and ultimately the return.

If you are a member of a stokvel or looking to save as a family or group of friends, tell them about our Save Together Account which will help your stokvel/saving group to reach its savings goals. The account only needs R40 to start earning interest and it also allows stokvels/groups to top-up their savings and make withdrawals at any time. All of our savings and investment products pose no capital risk and are user friendly and built for your convenience. South Africa. Let’s be a nation that saves!

Visit www.ubank.co.za to find your nearest branch or call 08600 8322 for more information. Ubank. Growing with you! About Ubank