The pensions redress process for public servants who suffered various forms of financial discrimination under the apartheid regime is drawing to a close. At the end of last year, the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) passed a resolution allowing for the closing out of the process, which was initiated in 2002.

The process was to compensate, among others, female teachers and other female employees in the public service who had to resign to give birth and on return were admitted to the Temporary Employees Pension Fund, South African citizens employed in the former Transkei, Bophuthatswana, Venda, and Ciskei, and employees admitted to temporary pension funds due to their medical or physical status.

In a release this week, Frikkie de Bruin, general secretary of the PSCBC, said the following should be noted:

1. The service period of members who are currently in service and qualified for the redress process has been increased.

2. Members who qualified and are currently receiving a monthly pension from the Government Employees Pension Fund have been paid.

3. Members who qualified and have exited the system have to be “traced” in order to have their details verified for compensation. This includes members who have resigned and the beneficiaries of deceased members.

4. The application process closed on March 31, 2012. The PSCBC will not embark on a further application process.

5. The PSCBC is aware that there are agents who are misleading people by presenting them with application forms, charging them exorbitant fees and making false promises regarding the redress process. It cautions people not to engage these services.

