FAIRTREE EQUITY PRESCIENT FUND

Raging Bull Award for the Best South African Equity General Fund on a Risk-adjusted Basis over five years to December 31, 2019

The Fairtree Equity Prescient Fund was launched in November 2011 and in eight years has accumulated assets of almost R13 billion. According to its November 2019 minimum disclosure document, the fund is almost fully invested in the equity market (98.84%), with almost half (46.69%) in the resources sector.

Last year it returned 19.43%, according to ProfileData, and over five years to the end of 2019, it outperformed all other funds in the large South African general equity category, returning 9.17% a year, on average, and earning it the coveted Raging Bull Award for the second year in a row.

The fund is managed by Stephen Brown and Cor Booysen. Personal Finance asked them about their investment approach.

Please outline your company's investment philosophy/strategy in relation to this fund.

Our philosophy is based on three principles, which we believe lead to better portfolio returns: