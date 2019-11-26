The “Oscars” of the unit trust industry, the Raging Bull Awards, will take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The event will celebrate the top-performing unit trust fund managers to the end of 2019. The gala dinner and awards ceremony will be hosted by Personal Finance. The JSE is a major sponsor of next year’s event, and the data providers are ProfileData and PlexCrown Fund Ratings. More than 300 representatives of leading unit trust companies, boutique managers, financial services regulators and investment industry bodies are expected to attend.

There are certificates for the best funds in their categories and 11 Raging Bull Awards for the top-performing funds overall and their management companies. The highlight of the evening is the announcement of the South African Manager of the Year, which is made on the basis of an average PlexCrown rating for risk-adjusted returns and consistency of performance across a company’s qualifying funds.

Last year, this award went to Allan Gray, which won it for the second year in a row. The Offshore Management Company of the Year was Nedgroup Investments.

There are eight awards for individual funds: