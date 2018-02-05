At the glittering Raging Bulls Awards gala evening on January 31, certificates were awarded to top-performing funds in the Association for Savings & Investment SA (Asisa) fund categories for straight performance over three years and for risk-adjusted performance over five years.
STRAIGHT PERFORMANCE OVER THREE YEARS
The top performers to December 31, 2017 on straight performance in asset- and sector-specific Asisa sub-categories.
South African Funds
• Best Equity Industrial Fund: Coronation Industrial Fund
• Best Equity Financial Fund: Nedgroup Investments Financials Fund
• Best Equity Resources Fund: Coronation Resources Fund
• Best Equity Mid- and Small-cap Fund: Nedgroup Investments Entrepreneur Fund
• Best Multi-asset Flexible Fund: Long Beach Flexible Prescient Fund
• Best Multi-asset Low-equity Fund: Allan Gray Stable Fund
• Best Multi-asset Medium-equity Fund: Aeon Balanced Prescient Fund
• Best Multi-asset High-equity Fund: Investec Managed Fund
• Best Interest-bearing Variable-term Fund: Coronation Bond Fund
• Best Interest-bearing Short-term Fund: Sanlam Investment Management Enhanced Yield Fund
• Best Multi-asset Income Fund: Fairtree Flexible Income Plus Prescient Fund
• Best Real Estate Fund: Absa Property Equity Fund
• Best Global Multi-asset Flexible Fund: Mi-Plan IP Global Macro Fund
• Best Global Multi-asset Low-equity Fund: Allan Gray-Orbis Global Optimal Fund of Funds
• Best Global Multi-asset High-equity Fund: Allan Gray-Orbis Global Fund of Funds
• Best Global Real Estate Fund: Reitway BCI Global Property Fund
• Best Worldwide Multi-asset Flexible Fund: Select BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
Offshore Funds
• Best Europe Equity General Fund: Templeton Eastern Europe Fund
• Best United States Equity General Fund: Franklin US Opportunities Fund
• Best Far East Equity General Fund: Ashburton Chindia Equity (US$) Fund
• Best Global Real Estate General Fund: Sanlam Global Property Fund
• Best Global Fixed-interest Bond Fund: Rubrics Emerging Markets Fixed Income UCITS Fund
• Best Global Asset Allocation Fund: Orbis SICAV Global Balanced Fund
RISK-ADJUSTED PERFORMANCE OVER FIVE YEARS
The top performers to December 31, 2017 on a risk-adjusted basis in the multi-asset and real estate sectors, plus the largest other Asisa sectors based on market capitalisation.
South African Funds
• Best Multi-asset Low-equity Fund: NFB Ci Cautious Fund of Funds
• Best Multi-asset Medium-equity Fund: Aeon Balanced Prescient Fund
• Best Multi-asset High-equity Fund: Investec Managed Fund
• Best Interest-bearing Variable-term Fund: Absa Multi Managed Bond Fund
• Best Interest-bearing Short-term Fund: Atlantic BCI Stable Income Fund
• Best Multi-asset Income Fund: Pan-African IP Income Hunter Fund
• Best Real Estate Fund: Absa Property Equity Fund
• Best Global Equity General Fund: Allan Gray-Orbis Global Equity Feeder Fund
• Best Global Multi-asset Low-equity Fund: Allan Gray-Orbis Global Optimal Fund of Funds
• Best Global Multi-asset High-equity Fund: Allan Gray-Orbis Global Fund of Funds
• Best Global Real Estate Fund: Catalyst Global Real Estate Prescient Feeder Fund
• Best Global Multi-asset Flexible Fund: Marriott International Growth Feeder Fund
• Best Worldwide Multi-asset Flexible Fund: Platinum MET Worldwide Flexible Fund
Offshore Funds
• Best Europe Equity General Fund: Templeton Euroland Fund
• Best United States Equity General Fund: Franklin US Opportunities Fund
• Best Far East Equity General Fund: shburton Chindia Equity (US$) Fund
• Best Global Real Estate General Fund: Catalyst Global Real Estate UCITS Fund
• Best Global Fixed-interest Bond Fund: Rubrics Global Credit UCITS Fund
• Best Global Equity General Fund: Orbis Global Equity Fund