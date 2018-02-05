Domestic fund award winners for straight performance. Photo: Anthea Davison

At the glittering Raging Bulls Awards gala evening on January 31, certificates were awarded to top-performing funds in the Association for Savings & Investment SA (Asisa) fund categories for straight performance over three years and for risk-adjusted performance over five years.



STRAIGHT PERFORMANCE OVER THREE YEARS

The top performers to December 31, 2017 on straight performance in asset- and sector-specific Asisa sub-categories.





South African Funds

• Best Equity Industrial Fund: Coronation Industrial Fund

• Best Equity Financial Fund: Nedgroup Investments Financials Fund

• Best Equity Resources Fund: Coronation Resources Fund

• Best Equity Mid- and Small-cap Fund: Nedgroup Investments Entrepreneur Fund

• Best Multi-asset Flexible Fund: Long Beach Flexible Prescient Fund

• Best Multi-asset Low-equity Fund: Allan Gray Stable Fund

• Best Multi-asset Medium-equity Fund: Aeon Balanced Prescient Fund

• Best Multi-asset High-equity Fund: Investec Managed Fund

• Best Interest-bearing Variable-term Fund: Coronation Bond Fund

• Best Interest-bearing Short-term Fund: Sanlam Investment Management Enhanced Yield Fund

• Best Multi-asset Income Fund: Fairtree Flexible Income Plus Prescient Fund

• Best Real Estate Fund: Absa Property Equity Fund

• Best Global Multi-asset Flexible Fund: Mi-Plan IP Global Macro Fund

• Best Global Multi-asset Low-equity Fund: Allan Gray-Orbis Global Optimal Fund of Funds

• Best Global Multi-asset High-equity Fund: Allan Gray-Orbis Global Fund of Funds

• Best Global Real Estate Fund: Reitway BCI Global Property Fund

• Best Worldwide Multi-asset Flexible Fund: Select BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund





Offshore Funds

• Best Europe Equity General Fund: Templeton Eastern Europe Fund

• Best United States Equity General Fund: Franklin US Opportunities Fund

• Best Far East Equity General Fund: Ashburton Chindia Equity (US$) Fund

• Best Global Real Estate General Fund: Sanlam Global Property Fund

• Best Global Fixed-interest Bond Fund: Rubrics Emerging Markets Fixed Income UCITS Fund

• Best Global Asset Allocation Fund: Orbis SICAV Global Balanced Fund





RISK-ADJUSTED PERFORMANCE OVER FIVE YEARS

The top performers to December 31, 2017 on a risk-adjusted basis in the multi-asset and real estate sectors, plus the largest other Asisa sectors based on market capitalisation.





South African Funds

• Best Multi-asset Low-equity Fund: NFB Ci Cautious Fund of Funds

• Best Multi-asset Medium-equity Fund: Aeon Balanced Prescient Fund

• Best Multi-asset High-equity Fund: Investec Managed Fund

• Best Interest-bearing Variable-term Fund: Absa Multi Managed Bond Fund

• Best Interest-bearing Short-term Fund: Atlantic BCI Stable Income Fund

• Best Multi-asset Income Fund: Pan-African IP Income Hunter Fund

• Best Real Estate Fund: Absa Property Equity Fund

• Best Global Equity General Fund: Allan Gray-Orbis Global Equity Feeder Fund

• Best Global Multi-asset Low-equity Fund: Allan Gray-Orbis Global Optimal Fund of Funds

• Best Global Multi-asset High-equity Fund: Allan Gray-Orbis Global Fund of Funds

• Best Global Real Estate Fund: Catalyst Global Real Estate Prescient Feeder Fund

• Best Global Multi-asset Flexible Fund: Marriott International Growth Feeder Fund

• Best Worldwide Multi-asset Flexible Fund: Platinum MET Worldwide Flexible Fund





Offshore Funds

• Best Europe Equity General Fund: Templeton Euroland Fund

• Best United States Equity General Fund: Franklin US Opportunities Fund

• Best Far East Equity General Fund: shburton Chindia Equity (US$) Fund

• Best Global Real Estate General Fund: Catalyst Global Real Estate UCITS Fund

• Best Global Fixed-interest Bond Fund: Rubrics Global Credit UCITS Fund