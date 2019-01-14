File picture: Wilfredo Lee/AP

Regulations relating to the Protection of Personal Information (Popi) Act have been published by the Information Regulator. They will commence on a date to be determined. Patrick Bracher of law firm Norton Rose Fulbright says the regulations contain a raft of forms relating to the processing of information - for example:

* A form for objecting to the processing of personal information;

* Requests for the correction or deletion of personal information;

* An application for consent to process personal information for the purposes of direct marketing;

* Complaint, enforcement and appeal forms; and

* Notices relating to conciliation.

The responsibilities of information officers are set out in detail and include the development of a framework that implements the act and monitors compliance, Bracher says.

The publication of the regulations means that the implementation of the act and the full empowering of the regulator are imminent, he says.

