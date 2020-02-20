What you might not know is that you qualify for special tax breaks, meaning that you could have more money go to your retirement savings pot, and less to the tax man. But you need to take advantage of these tax incentives before the end of February, which is the end of the current tax year.
Saleem Sonday, the head of group savings at Allan Gray, says the government has put tax incentives in place as a way to stimulate retirement savings by ensuring your take-home pay does not decrease directly in line with the amount of additional contributions you invest in your retirement savings.
“If you are a member of an umbrella fund, contributions are deducted from your salary before you are taxed, so if you contribute more to your retirement savings, you are taxed on a smaller amount,” says Sonday.
Every year, as a member of an umbrella fund, you can make a pre-tax contribution to your umbrella fund of up to 27.5 percent of the higher of your taxable income or remuneration, capped at R350 000 a year.