The recent FaceApp craze has put aging (not to mention data security) front and centre. While vanity may drive the rate of downloads, a serious undertone nagging at the back of your mind may be… what will your life be like in 20, 30, even 40 years from now?
We all have dreams, and our bucket lists get longer by the day, but how will you be funding all these #LifeGoals? What steps are you taking today to invest in yourself, your family and your future?
André Wentzel, Solutions Manager at Sanlam, says it’s time to FaceApp our savings!
Know your goal
That person that’s staring back at you from the app; what kind of life is he or she leading? Can the "future you" afford to retire early if you wanted to? Have the financial freedom to travel?